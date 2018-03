Byrd Class of 1968 – 50th year Reunion begins on April 27 th The 50th High School Reunion of C. E. Byrd will take place in Shreveport on April 27th to April 28th. Alumni and guests are invited to attend the many events and activities during this fun-filled weekend to visit with former classmates. Several hotels in the area have offered discounted room rates for the Byrd Reunion including: The Hilton Downtown Shreveport, Remington Suites Hotel, and Hampton Inn and Suites. On Friday, April 27th, there will be a “Golf Tournament” in the afternoon at Querbes Golf Course. For registration and information on the optional golf event, contact eckelmargaret@gmail.com. On Friday evening from 7 to 10 pm, there will be “Meet and Greet” event at the Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club located at 578 Spring Lake Drive in Shreveport with light fare and a cash bar, with casual dress attire. On Saturday, April 28th from 10 am to 11:30 am, there will be a “Tour of your Byrd High School” along with updates from the principal, group photos, and refreshments. On Saturday at 12 noon to 2 pm, there will be an optional luncheon, the Byrd Ladies Lunch at Wine Country Bistro located at 4800 Line Avenue. On Saturday evening from 7 to 11 pm at East Ridge Country Club located at 1000 Stewart Drive in Shreveport, the “Reunion Gala Night” will take place with dinner, a cash bar, and music. This evening event dress attire is casual. The general Reunion registration fee is $100 per person which includes the two evening events. The optional events of Golf at Querbes, and Byrd Ladies Luncheon will be paid separately and are not included in the general registration fee of the Friday and Saturday night events. For registration and additional information about this Byrd 50th Reunion, please email to swalkerjax@aol.com For more information, visit the website at www.byrd68.weebly.com or go to the FaceBook page: Byrd High School 50th Reunion- 1968. The mailing address is: Byrd Class of 1968, 10905 Belle Cour Way, Shreveport, LA 71106.