The Woman’s Department Club Presents and invites you to participate and attend our 10th Antiques and Keepsake Faire Friday, March 31, 2017 9:00am – 4:00pm Saturday, April 1, 2017 9:00am – 4:00pm Open to the Public – No admission Fee 802 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA For booth reservations, contact Shirley Kelley 318-222-4186 wdc_wdc@aol.com Vendors, Antique Dealers, Antiques, Furniture, Crystal, China, Kitchen wares, Jewelry, Linens, Books, Silver items And much more!!