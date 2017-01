LSU Health Shreveportís Mini Med School begins on February 28.





During this four-week program, held Tuesdays through March 21, LSU Health faculty will discuss interesting health topics and offer participants hands-on activities and demonstrations that doctors and other healthcare professionals receive during their training.



Cost of Mini Med School is $40 for first-time participants, which includes a white lab coat and all four sessions. The fee for returning Mini Med alums is only $20.



Mini Med sessions will include:

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28 : LSU Health Shreveport in 3D

The first Mini Med session will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at LSU Health Shreveport, with Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali sharing the current state of LSU Health Shreveport and his goals for the future. Research is one of the primary missions at LSU Health, and Mini Med students will learn more on the exciting efforts of the health sciences centerís research program from Vice Chancellor of Research Dr. Chris Kevil, who will take them inside the 3D Print Lab and the Research Core Facility.



5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 : Technology and the Medical Student

Note extended time for this session.

Mini Med participants will get hands-on training in LSU Healthís Clinical Skills Center simulation lab, where technology replicates real-life medical situations. Participants will experience the role of both patient and doctor during this session, as well as learn suturing techniques.



5:30-7 p.m. March 14 : The Picture of Health

From diagnosis to treatment, imaging plays a huge role in almost every aspect of healthcare. Learn more about the impact and advancements in medical imaging from Dr. Horacio DíAgostino, Chairman of the Department of Radiology.



5:30-7 p.m. March 21 : CSI LSU Health Style

Be one of the first to go inside the North Louisiana Crime Lab and learn how it will advance forensic pathology training at LSU Health Shreveport. For this session students will meet at the crime lab, located at 1630 Tulane Ave.



To register for Mini Med, visit the LSU Health Sciences Foundation website . For more information, contact Angela Cason at 675-8789 or at acaso1@lsuhsc.edu.