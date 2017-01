Miles of Meals to be held on March 12th The Caddo Council on Aging is hosting its “Miles for Meals” event on Sunday, March 12th from 2 pm to 5 pm at Zocolo Restaurant located at 436 Ashley Ridge in Shreveport. The purpose of the event is to raise the public’s awareness of hunger in the senior community; to grow the volunteer and donor support to deliver more hot meals to someone at risk for hunger; and to enable funding for additional services for seniors in the area. The event will include live music, jambalaya lunch, drinks, and family activities. There will be a 5K Run at 3 pm and a Fun Run when the 5K participants are finished. To register for this event, please call 318-676-7900 or visit their website at www.caddocoa.org