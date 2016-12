Strand Theatre - Thriller

March 18, 2017

The Black Jacket Symphony Saturday, March 18, 2017 8:00 p.m. MICHAEL JACKSON’S “THRILLER” Michael Jackson’s iconic album “Thriller” is brought to life again by The Black Jacket Symphony, which offers a unique concert experience. The entire album is recreated by hand-picked musicians specially selected for this performance. You’ll remember The Black Jacket Symphony previously at The Strand with Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” a night that kept the crowd on its feet. $59.50 $49.50 $39.50 Discounted tickets are offered to Friends of the Strand at the $250+ level. Contact the administrative office at 318-226-1481 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to become a Friend of the Strand. Call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to purchase tickets. The Historic Strand Theatre, built in 1925, is the Official State Theatre of Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information – www.thestrandtheatre.com