Strand Theatre - 42nd Street

March 4, 2017

42ND STREET Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:00 p.m. The quintessential musical comedy classic, 42nd Street is the song and dance fable of an American dream story. It includes some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “I Only Have Eyes for You” and of course “42nd Street.” $72.50 $59.50 $42.50 Discounted tickets are offered to Friends of the Strand at the $250+ level. Contact the administrative office at 318-226-1481 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to become a Friend of the Strand. Call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 or visit the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com to purchase tickets. The Historic Strand Theatre, built in 1925, is the Official State Theatre of Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information – www.thestrandtheatre.com