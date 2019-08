Shreveport Aquarium Offers $5 Thursdays for Seniors Seniors age 55 and over can enjoy $5 admission to the Shreveport Aquarium on Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 5. Seniors can experience an underwater world of sharks, rays, jellyfish and a host of other cool creatures at this discounted rate through the end of November. Shreveport Aquarium has more than 3,000 animals, ranging from snails to sharks, representing about 300 species of fish and invertebrates. Other highlights on Thursdays are: Shark Feedings Observe the unique behaviors of these magnificent creatures as they feed. Thursday & Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Stingray Touch and Feed Experience Touch and hand feed the friendly rays (10 g food cups are $5). Daily while food supplies last. Jelly Touch Experience Gently interact with these mesmerizing creatures of the deep. Interactive Tidepool Experience Learn fascinating fun facts about sea stars, cleaner shrimp, anemones and more. “Now that the kids are back in school, the aquarium is very peaceful during the week, so weekdays are the perfect time to come to beat the crowds, enjoy plenty of free parking and experience the aquarium’s beauty and tranquility,” says General Manager Jason Coffel. Additionally on Thursdays, the aquarium hosts Jam on the Red Outdoor Concert Series in the patio and courtyard area of SALT restaurant, adjacent to the aquarium. Guest gather with friends to enjoy music from the most talented local jazz, pop and rock bands each week with a gorgeous view of the Red River. The shows are free and are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Great food, cold beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during the event. Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. The $5 discounted tickets are available at the door only. Normal admission to the aquarium is $13 for ages 13+, $9 for ages 3-12, $10 for Seniors, Military and First Responders. For more information visit www.shreveportaquarium.com , or call 318-383-0601.