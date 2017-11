A Comedy of Tenors Performance by Shreveport Little Theatre November 14th, 2017

A Comedy of Tenors performance by Shreveport Little Theatre Shreveport Little Theatre’s next production is “A Comedy of Tenors” on November 30th to December 10th at 812 Margaret Place in Shreveport. This comedy takes place in the 1930s in Paris with the stage set for the concert of the century – be prepared for a up-roarious ride full of mistakes, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delights. For tickets and information, please call 318-424-4439.