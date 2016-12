Blending the Past with the Present in Shreveport's historical photos January 6th, 2016

Twin Blends Photography Blending the Past with the Present My twin brother Mark and I have always been fascinated with history. While researching Shreveport's history, we came across some old photos taken years ago by several awesome photographers. We started out by posting some of the old photos on our Facebook page. People on there loved them, so we decided to go to some of those exact locations where those pictures were taken to take modern day pictures and show people what it looked like now. We were amazed that some of the buildings were still standing and learned where a lot of the old buildings used to be. Later, we decided to see what the old and new pictures looked like blended together. We were stunned to see how the pictures came to life! It made it much more real to us and we wanted to share with others. We hope by doing this we can help rekindle interest in Shreveport history. Liz Swayne (DDA) , Will and Jim Broyles( Shape of Shreveport) have done an excellent job in creating interest in Shreveport history and we want to help anyway we can. We have our own Facebook page Twin Blends and have many pictures and video with more to come. Here is an example of our work! https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=dXjNq5-xE3c