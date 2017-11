Elf The Musical performance by StageCenter on November 30th to December 3rd November 14th, 2017

Elf the Musical performance by StageCenter Make plans to see the “Elf the Musical” on November 30 th to December 3rd at 7:30pm at the Engine Room and ArtStation located at 801 Crockett Street in Downtown Shreveport. This production is hosted by StageCenter. For tickets and information, please call 318-218-9978