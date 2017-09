A Chorus Line performances start on Septembert 7th August 4th, 2017

“A Chorus Line” performances begin on September 7th

Stage Center’s School of Performing Arts production of “A Chorus Line”, with music by Marvin Hamlish, Lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by Nicholas Dante and James Kirkwood. Jared Watson directs the production, with choreography by Tamara Mayer, and musical direction by Seth Taylor!

Our SOPA production of A CHORUS LINE is a new high school edition, a full-length version of the Pulitzer

Prize-winning musical, adapted for performance by high school students for family audiences. It is a

stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring

the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show features one

powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love, “One,”

“I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex

fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the show was instantly recognized as a

classic.

Our 2017 artist-in-residence, Daniel Salazar makes a guest appearance as the director/choreographer

of the Broadway musical being auditioned, joining an all-student cast including: Dartagnan Bennett,

Lexi Berard, Cameron Cason, Jali Chandler, Logan Digilromo, Jordan Farris, Meredith Fisher, Sophia

Gappo, Fordham Hammond, Sarah Lord, Lucas Mainiero, Bella Mainiero, Marshall Merritt, Madeline

Mullins, Cade Ostermeyer, Marguerite Papa, Selena Simmons, Nolan Tomasek.

Performance details

Thursday, September 7 @ 7:00PM

Friday, September 8 @ 7:00PM

Saturday, September 9 @ 2:00PM & 7:00PM

Sunday, September 10 @ 2:00PM

www.StageCenterLA.com | 318.218.9978 | StageCenterBoxOffice@gmail.com

All performances at East Bank Theatre – 630 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

Tickets: $18.00 – Adults/Seniors | $15.00 - Students

For information on this or any of our exciting upcoming projects or to join our mailing list, call 218-9978

or email stagecenterla@gmail.com