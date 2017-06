Tours of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Shreveport slated for August 12th June 22nd, 2017

Please join us on a tour of our sanctuary as we celebrate the 100 th anniversary of St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

The tours are FREE and open to public. Light refreshments will be served following each tour. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated.

What: A rare opportunity to view this historic Highland treasure. Each tour will showcase the church’s history, unique architecture, spectacular Byzantine iconography, and Orthodox traditions.

Where: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Avenue, Shreveport.

When: Tours will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, and 1:30 PM. Each tour will last approximately 1 hour.

Private tours for large groups are always available. To schedule, call the church office at 318-222-5225.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Sophie at sophie348@aol.com or 318-949-1148.

The church was founded by Greek immigrants from New Ephesus. The first services were held in 1917 on the second floor of a building on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Later, as the church grew, services were moved to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church; and then to a house which the church community purchased on Hope Street. The present church on Creswell Avenue was constructed in 1935. The sanctuary was enlarged and extensively remodeled in 2009. Over the past few years, new Byzantine iconography was added to the interior of the church. Mosaic icons were added to the exterior of the building in May, 2017