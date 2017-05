Senior Day Event in Oil City on May 19th May 10th, 2017

Senior’s Day Program on May 19th in Oil City

The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host their Annual Senior Citizen Day, May 19, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Earl G. Williamson Park in Oil City on Caddo Lake. The event will provide an outing for our 50 and over. This program is free to the public. Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation would like to invite all centers and senior's to participate in our Senior Day Program. We’ll have dancing/music, card games, dominoes, horseshoe, fishing and more. Senior will bring their own lunch. Please make plans to come out to Earl Williamson Park/Caddo Lake, 11425 LA Hwy1, Oil City, LA. 71061 to have a great Senior Citizen Day at the lake. If you plan to attend, please contact Mary Murphy at 318-212-0221 or mmurphy@caddo.org by May 15, 2017.