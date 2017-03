Community wide Painting Party on March 30th March 18th, 2017

Community Bowl Painting Party on March 30th at Louisiana Boardwalk

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is hosting a “Community Bowl Painting Party” on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5:30 Pm to 7:00 pm at Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, Louisiana, in a location next to Destiny Day Spa and behind Courtyard by Marriott.

Supplies will be provided, but artists are needed. Bring your family and friends.

Attendees will be able to paint a ceramic bowl that later will be glazed and fired. A $10 donation per bowl is suggested. Bowls will be used at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana’s EMPTY BOWLS dinner and silent auction to be held in June.

For more information, call 318-675-2400.