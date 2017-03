Music in the Park Event on April 29th in Shreveport March 18th, 2017

“Music in the Park” on Saturday April 29th beginning at 12 noon in Shreveport The Southern Hills Business Association invites the general public to attend the “Music in The Park” event on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 12 noon to 4 pm in Southern Hills Park located at 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118. This family fun filled event with feature local bands, arts and crafts exhibits, information booths, public service representatives, food vendors, games, and more. Admission is FREE. For additional information, please call 318-834-7179.