Medicare beneficiaries are warned to protect themselves from a new Medicare card scam March 9th, 2017

Protect yourself from a New Medicare Card Scam







eQHealth Solutions, the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) grantee for Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wisconsin is alerting beneficiaries, their family members and caretakers of a new Medicare fraud scam. SMP is receiving calls from concerned stakeholders that scam artists posing as Medicare or other agency employees are calling people telling them that new cards are being issued and that in order to continue receiving benefits, the agency must “verify” or “update” identifying information. This includes their Medicare number and birth date and in some cases even financial accounts. Don’t be fooled. This is a scam to steal personal information, money and possibly one’s identity. In an effort to help protect health care and financial information as well as federal health care benefit and service payments, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) is implementing the Social Security Removal Initiative. CMS will be issuing a new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) to replace the Social Security Number-based Health Insurance Claim Number (HICN) on new Medicare cards. Here is some information you need to know: Beginning in April 2018, CMS will start mailing the new Medicare cards with the MBI to all people with Medicare. Medicare will not phone you asking you for personal information. This includes your Medicare number. Nor does Medicare email or visit your home unannounced to “verify” or “update” information it already has.

If you get a suspicious phone call, simply say, “I don’t give out personal information over the phone,” and hang up.

Report your experience at 1-877-272-8720 or go to www.stopmedicarefraud.org . Please feel free to share this alert with others and help prevent them from becoming a victim.