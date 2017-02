2017 Senior Health and Fitness Expo to be held on March 29th in Shreveport February 28th, 2017

Everyone is invited to attend the “2017 Senior Health and Fitness Expo” which will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Riverview Hall Convention Center at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport, LA. The expo is proudly sponsored byNW Louisiana Senior Olympics Games, Inc. andThe Best of Times. It is part of the 26 th annual “Northwest Louisiana Senior Olympics Games” which includes participating athletes from seven parishes in North Louisiana.

At this year's senior expo, there will be FREE admission, FREE parking, and lots of free give-away items and information. There will be entertainment, contests, door prizes, and numerous FREE health care screenings. Copies of the 2017 Silver Pages – senior resource directory will be available for “free” pickup at The Best of Times’ exhibit booth.

Though the expo has FREE Admission for persons of all ages, it is requested that attendees bring canned goods or non-perishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

There will be 60+ businesses, organizations, and agencies who will have exhibit booths to provide seniors, their family members, and others with information about various products and services.

For additional information, please call (318) 658-3811.