Crawfest at Betty Virginia Park to be held on March 25th February 20th, 2017

CRAWFEST AT BETTY VIRGINIA PARK TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MARCH 25 First festival of its kind to ever be held in Shreveport’s historic Betty Virginia Park Shreveport, LA The inaugural “Crawfest at Betty Virginia Park” will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 11am-7pm in Shreveport, Louisiana. The free admission. Crawfish boiled onsite by Shane’s Acadiana of Shreveport will be available for sale, along with beer, burgers, sodas, and other concessions. Live music will take place throughout the event from 11am until 7pm. Local artists will have their works on display, and a kid’s activities area is being planned as well. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the South Highlands Neighborhood Association for improvements to the park. For more information on Crawfest, visit www.facebook.com/crawfestshreveport.