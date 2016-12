The Best of Times magazine receives 19 awards at national publishers convention October 14th, 2016

October 13, 2016…. The Best of Times, a free monthly magazine for mature adults in Northwest Louisiana, received nineteen (19) national awards, in a wide variety of design and editorial categories, plus the coveted “Best of Show” in their division at the 2016 annual national convention of the North American Mature Publishers Association (NAMPA) held in Denver, Colorado, in late September.

NAMPA member publications from across America were judged in various categories by an independent panel of experts from the renowned University of Missouri School of Journalism, generally considered one of the top journalism schools in the world.

“We are so honored to have been recognized with so many awards based upon the evaluation of a distinguished panel of judges,” noted editor Tina Calligas. “We continually strive to deliver the highest quality educational information and items of general interest for the boomer/senior community. We sincerely appreciate all of our writers, contributors, designers, advertisers and loyal readers who made this recognition possible.”

Founded in 1990, NAMPA is an international non-profit association of senior/boomer publications across the US and Canada. Currently, NAMPA membership includes 108 senior/boomer publications whose combined readership exceeds 4.5 million per month. For additional information, visit www.maturepublishers.com

