The Best of Times receives 13 awards at national publisher's convention October 26th, 2015

The Best of Times, a free monthly newsmagazine for mature adults in Northwest Louisiana, received thirteen (13) national awards, in a wide variety of design and editorial categories, plus the coveted “Best of Show” in their division at the 2015 annual convention of the North American Mature Publishers Association (NAMPA) held in Melbourne, Florida in late September.

NAMPA member publications from across America were judged in various categories by an independent panel of experts from the renowned University of Missouri School of Journalism, generally considered one of the top journalism schools in the world.

“We are very proud and honored to have won so many awards from such a prestigious association,” noted owners Tina and Gary Calligas. “We sincerely appreciate all of our writers, contributors, graphic designers, advertisers and loyal readers who made these awards possible. We continually strive to make our publication, radio show, and website beneficial for area seniors and boomers, as well as their family members.”

NAMPA is an international non-profit association of senior/boomer publications founded in 1990. Currently, NAMPA has 104 member publications located throughout the US and Canada with estimated 5.5 million readers per month who are 50 and older. www.maturepublishers.com

