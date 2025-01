Willis Knighton Offers Special Pricing for Coronary Calcium Scan in February

More than 18 million adults have coronary artery disease, but many don’t know they have it…until they have chest pain or heart attack. Buildup of calcium in the heart arteries is often the cause. A coronary calcium scan is the most accurate screening tool for detecting calcium deposits in the coronary arteries and determining your level of risk for heart attack.

During February, which is Heart Month, Willis Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute offers special pricing for the scan. The 10-minute noninvasive procedure tells your doctor if you’re at increased risk. The scan combines a CT scan with an EKG to identify whether calcium deposits are present in the arteries of your heart.

Willis Knighton’s charge for the procedure during February is $25, and the radiologist reading fee is $25, for a total of $50. Coronary calcium scans will be offered at Willis Knighton North, Pierremont, Portico and Bossier Pavilion. Limited appointments are available Monday through Saturday and a referral from a physician is required.

To take advantage of this special pricing, contact your primary care doctor or cardiologist. If you need a cardiologist, you may contact Willis Knighton Pierremont Cardiology at (318) 212-3858 or Willis Knighton Cardiology at (318) 631-6400.