Annual Membership Meeting & Membership Drive You are invited to the Caddo Council on Aging Annual Meeting Monday, January 27, 2025 12:00 pm at St. Mark's Cathedral Church Room 110 908 Rutherford Street Shreveport, LA 71104 This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about our mission and services available for individuals aged 60 or older who reside in Caddo Parish. We are also recruiting compassionate and dedicated Caddo Parish residents to step forward as board, advisory, or community members. Thank you for being a part of our community, and we look forward to meeting you at our meeting! Call Monica Wright (318)676-7900 for membership information before January 3, 2025