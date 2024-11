Community Health Town Hall Event on December 5 th in Bossier City

Join us for the Northwest Louisiana Community Health Town Hall, an informative event that provides valuable insights into your health and well-being. This town hall will feature some of the leading health experts from the Shreveport-Bossier area, who will discuss key health issues affecting our community. In addition to expert presentations, the event will offer a wealth of resources, providing essential tips and guidance to help you take the next steps toward a healthier lifestyle—whether you're looking to maintain good health or begin your wellness journey.

A city's health is influenced by many factors, including air and water quality, the risk of respiratory diseases and cancer, and the social environment. The people and community you live among can impact your health, with varying rates of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and chronic diseases like cancer.

This is an invaluable opportunity to learn about the factors shaping your health and gain the tools needed to improve it. The event will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST at the Bossier Parish Library, 850 City Hall Drive, Bossier. Registration is required, so please visit www.lphi.org/events

or call Feamula Bradley at 318-402-3702 to secure your spot today.