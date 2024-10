Ben Folds

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 pm at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport

Emmy-nominated, multi-platinum selling music artist Ben Folds has announced additional Fall shows are being added across the U.S. as part of his “Paper Airplane Request Tour,”

Fans during each of the shows will be invited to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes.

Tickets: $75, $65, $55

Call for information or tickets at 318-226-8555

Tickets are available online at www.thestrandtheatre.com