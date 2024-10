A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport

One of the greatest stories in the history of English literature, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has enchanted audiences the world over and become a best beloved Christmas tradition for families everywhere. This powerful tale of redemption follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his epic journey from nasty curmudgeon to benevolent saint.

CMI Entertainment, in collaboration with Entertainment Central Productions Orlando, is thrilled to return to its roots with a beautiful version of this classic tale.

Tour 2024 is written and directed by award-winning theatre artist Scott H. Severance, who has travelled the country for over 10 years spreading Holiday joy as Uncle Scrooge. This dazzling new adaptation bursts onto the stage with first class professional actors, gorgeous costumes, stunning sets and puppetry.

More than two dozen timeless Christmas carols are woven throughout this glorious production, the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Present, and Future are alternately horrifying and hilarious, and you will find yourselves awestruck and spellbound by the tremendous humor and heartfelt sentiment on display in this spectacular theatre event.

Celebrate the true Spirit of Christmas with this splendid show filled with haunting special effects and an enormous dose of laughter. A Christmas Carol is delightful and thoroughly entertaining, the perfect Holiday event for all ages.

Tickets: $59, $49, $39

Call for information or tickets at 318-226-8555

Tickets are available online at www.thestrandtheatre.com