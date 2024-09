SRAC hosts ALL AGES live music at Caddo Common Park

September 14, 2024

Caddo Common Park is set to become the heart of Downtown Shreveport's ALL AGES live music scene with the 2nd Saturday Social concert series. This exciting new monthly event returns Saturday, Sept 14, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, transforming the park into a vibrant, safe space where music lovers of all ages can gather to enjoy an eclectic mix of live performances. This September event will feature performances by local groups "NOZE" and "Farquad." Attendees can look forward to a lively evening of music, complemented by offerings from a local food truck. The event is free and open to everyone, providing a perfect opportunity for families, friends, and solo visitors to enjoy a memorable night out. The 2nd Saturday Social series will take place every second Saturday of the month, offering a unique platform for both emerging and established local musicians to showcase their talent. Each concert will feature a variety of genres, ensuring there is something for everyone. In addition to spotlighting Shreveport’s homegrown talent, the series will occasionally welcome touring acts, providing a diverse musical experience for attendees. This concert series is a partnership between the Texas Avenue Community Association (TACA) and the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). Together, these organizations aim to foster a thriving arts community and provide a welcoming space for all.