SRAC Event with Peter Klubeck, current artist tower residency artist

September 12, 2024

Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council at the Central ARTSTATION for two engaging events led by Peter Klubeck, the current Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency Artist. Artist Talk: September 12, 5:30pm - 7:00pm Delve into the mind of Peter Klubeck as he discusses his unique approach to mixed media painting. Klubeck’s work transcends traditional portraiture, using diverse materials to explore the limits of facial recognition and the hidden stories behind human expressions. This talk offers a fascinating look at how his art challenges our understanding of identity and emotion in a rapidly advancing technological world.



Artist Workshop: September 14, 10:00am - 12:00pm Take part in an interactive workshop with Peter Klubeck, where participants will have the opportunity to explore mixed media techniques and create their own expressive works under his guidance. This hands-on experience will allow attendees to engage directly with the themes of identity and emotion that are central to Klubeck’s art. Both events are free and offer a unique chance to connect with Klubeck’s thought-provoking work and artistic process. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or a curious newcomer, these events are a must-attend.