Free Legal Fair Returns to Shreveport

Empowering the Community with Essential Legal Services & Resources

Louisiana Appleseed, in collaboration with Acadiana Legal Service Corporation (ALSC), AARP Louisiana, and Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR), is excited to announce the return of the highly acclaimed Free Legal Fair to Shreveport. The event will take place on Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Airport Park Community Center, located at 6500 Kennedy Drive.

This community-focused event aims to provide residents with access to essential legal services and information. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive assistance from representatives of the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Department of Insurance, SPAR, the Caddo Council on Aging, the VA, and the Caddo Assessor's Office.

The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. To do so visit https://events.aarp.org/shrlegalclinic