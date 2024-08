Christmas with The Rat Pack Wednesday, December 18, 2024 7:30 pm The Strand Theatre located at 619 Louisiana Avenue in Shreveport, LA 71101 Box Office Number: (318) 226-8555 Click this link to order tickets to this December 18 th concert: https://thestrandtheatre.my. salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ events/a0SUI000001c5Nt2AI Swing into the Christmas season with The Rat Pack! You’re invited to a magical recreation of a 1960’s Las Vegas Christmas at The Sands with Sinatra, Martin & Davis. Starring the acclaimed Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra, Joe Scalissi as Dean Martin and Kenny Jones as Sammy Davis Jr., together they dazzle audiences singing all the great hits including – My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, That’s Amore, Fly Me To The Moon and seasonal classics such as Let It Snow, Jingle Bells, and of course White Christmas. Just as Frank, Dean and Sammy were joined on stage at The Sands by surprise special guests, the same theatrical magic is recreated in this show with an appearance by Jami Duprey as Marilyn Monroe. So join us for an evening of glitz, glamour and plenty of good cheer! “He’s Got It Down!”-Nancy Sinatra Tickets:$65, $60, $55, $50, $45