Red River Quilters Annual Quilt Show

September 13, 2024

Theme of the show is The Roaring 20’s a Second Time Around. Friday September 13, 9 am to 6 pm and Saturday September 14, 9 am to 4 pm. Louisiana State Fair Grounds Ag Building, 3721 Hudson Ave, Shreveport. Featuring 200+ quilts and quilted items, silent auction of quilted items, handmade items for sale, merchant mall, photo booth and raffle Admission is $10 ages 11 through adult, $5 ages 5-10, Free under 5. For more info visit www.redriverquilters.com.