Arklatex Art Guild Exhibit

September 10, 2024

An exhibit of original artworks by the newly formed ArkLaTex Art Guild, Premier Exhibition, from September 10 - September 30, 2024. The exhibit will open in the West Wing Gallery of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Tuesday September 10, 2024 with a reception honoring the artists from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. LSEM Friends will provide light refreshments. Artists exhibiting are: Carla Davis, Don Edwards, Sheila Farmer, Linda Henry, Joanne Loeb, Barbara McGowan, Sena McWilliams, Tammy Randall, Deanna Russell, and Kay R. Wallace. The show will offer a variety of acrylic and oil paintings, and mixed media for sale. The Exhibition will be on display until September 30. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular museum hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum is located at 3015 Greenwood Road, between Hearne and Jewella Avenues. laexhibitmuseum.org