LA State Exhibit Museum to Present Caddo PArish Art Student Exhibit

June 11, 2024

Secretary of State Nancy Landry invites the public to the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum to view “Project Talent,” an exhibition of artwork created by Caddo Parish high school students, from Tuesday, June 11 through Friday, June 28, 2024. The exhibition will display a variety of artwork including acrylic paintings on canvas, Prisma colored pencil on paper, mixed media and handmade pottery for sale.“Project Talent” will open with a reception honoring the artists and their teachers on Tuesday, June 11 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. The Friends of LSEM will provide light refreshments.

Students from Caddo Magnet, C.E. Byrd and Captain Shreve High Schools include: Shirlene Alexander, Educator 2-D Artists: Micaela Allen, Anna Bautista, Mary Brou, Avery Buhl, Jaleah Burris, Jonathan Emery, D’Abria Freeman, Lola Guzman, Luna Horikawa, Lila Jacobs, Yaxin Lin, Camden Lynn, Annabel Macey, Matti McDivitt, Alyx Murov, Neona Norwood, Laura Pizarro, Cailey Prim, Carley Prim, Claire Rimmer, Sarah Sims, Rayanne Thaljeh, Leila Walkoviak, Alyssa Ward, Emily Warhurst Curtis Bias, Educator 3-D Artists: Solomon Baarsch, Emma Michels, Jordan Reid, Evy Spero, Lauren Steiner, Rory Teeters, Eva Tillman.

Admission is free and tours are available by appointment. For more information about the museum, contact McKenzie Curtis at mckenzie.curtis@sos.la.gov (318) 632-2020 or visit http://laexhibitmuseum.org/. For the Secretary of State’s Museums Division, please visit http://www.sos.la.gov/museums or call 225.342.0500.