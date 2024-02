COME FROM AWAY

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 • 8:00PM

Strand Theatre, 718 Louisiana Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high – but uneasiness turned into trust, music sored into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

Tickets: $89, $65, $47, $30 (student)

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35569/production/1162398

Tickets: 318-226-8555