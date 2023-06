Italy Art Camp for Kids to be held in Shreveport June 12 th to June 16th Attention parents and grandparents. Make plans to send your child or grandchild to a unique “Italy Art Camp” for 5 days from June 12 th to June 16 th from 9 am to 3 pm each day to be held at St. Mark’s Cathedral School located at 2785 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. This art camp is for students entering the 2 nd to 8 th grades. The fee is $200 per student which includes all supplies. Students should bring a sack lunch with them each of the five days. It is also recommended for students to wear old clothes for painting and working with clay. Art Teachers will be Shirlene Alexander and Holli Hennessy. To register your child or grandchild at this Art Camp, please call (318) 573-0063 or (318)218-4380.