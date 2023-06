Prepare to Care -- Creating a Caregiver Plan

During this session, we will share a framework to help you make

plans to care for friends, family members, or loved ones. You will

have the opportunity to connect with other family caregivers,

exchange tips and advice, and learn about resources available to

you and your loved ones.

Tuesday, June 14, 2023

10 a.m. CDT

Shreve Memorial Library - Cedar Grove/ Line Ave. Branch

8303 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Registration is suggested but not required to attend.

Register: https://events.aarp.org/PrepareToCare