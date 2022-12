Radiance Technolgies Independence Bowl will take place at 2 pm on December 23rd in Shreveport

The holidays in Shreveport-Bossier City also means that the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is back! The bowl will be celebrating its 46th edition on Friday, December 23 at 2 PM. The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is more than just a game – it is an annual celebration of college football in Shreveport-Bossier City! Start the holiday season early by bringing the family out to all the FREE bowl week events that lead local and traveling fans of all ages into game day! There will be a different event hosted by the Independence Bowl each day during bowl week starting on Tuesday, December 20. These events range from watching the football players compete in trivia at the Big Game Show to a Mardi Gras Preview Parade and a free concert from Parish County Line. Come out to all the bowl week events and celebrate the return of the biggest sporting event in Shreveport-Bossier City – the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl! Big Game Show · Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 PM at Riverview Theatre Free admission · Before the teams compete on the field on Friday, December 23, they will duke it out in the Big Game Show at Riverview Theater on Tuesday, December 20. Coaches and players from both teams will compete in an array of game show-style competitions, and the audience will have a chance to participate in the fun, too! Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast · Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 AM at the Shreveport Convention Center $10 · The annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast is presented each year for the participating teams and their coaching and administrative staffs. Hosted by the NWLA FCA Chapter, this event annually hosts more than 500 guests – offering a full breakfast and featured speakers who give their personal testimonies. RALLY ON THE RED The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is not just a game, it is a whole bowl week experience! Fans can get the party started the night before the game with a trio of FREE events, including the Louisiana Mardi Gras Preview Parade, Battle of the Marching Bands, a fireworks show, and a FREE Parish County Line concert. Louisiana Mardi Gras Parade · Thursday, December 22 at 6:30 PM at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets & East Bank District FREE · Kicking off the free night of fun, the Mardi Gras Preview Parade will feature local Krewe floats, as well as the school bands and spirit squads! It will start at 6:30 p.m. and roll through the Louisiana Boardwalk and the East Bank District in Bossier City – leading into the Battle of the Bands at 7:15 p.m. in the East Bank Plaza. Battle of the Marching Banks · Thursday, December 22 at 7:15 PM at the East Bank Plaza FREE · Following the Mardi Gras Preview Parade, the two school marching bands and spirit squads will play in a Battle of the Bands in the plaza of the East Bank District! Independence Bowl Fireworks Show · Thursday, December 22 at 7:45 PM at Hurricane Alley in the East Bank District FREE Parish County Line Concert · Thursday, December 22 at 8 PM at Hurricane Alley in the East Bank District FREE · You may have seen them in 2018, but Parish County Line is back once again for the Independence Bowl! Finishing off the night of festivities the day before the game, PCL will rock out for a free concert in Hurricane Alley in the East Bank District at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22! GAME DAY (Friday, December 23) Coca-Cola Fan Fest · Friday, December 23 from 10 AM – 1:30 PM at the State Fair Grounds FREE · The 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m., but the party will start early and go all day leading up to the game with Coca-Cola Fan Fest! Fan Fest starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m. The fun will be on the turf outside the northeast gate of Independence Stadium in the Silver Lot. There will be fun for all ages! DJ Jay Whatley will be providing the entertainment; there will be corn hole boards available for everyone to play; and there will be food and drink from local favorites and the State Fair of Louisiana! The bowl has also partnered to bring the ESPN Events Tailgate Tour to Coca-Cola Fan Fest. The ESPN Events Tailgate Tour will have tents providing free food, prizes and fun! 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Friday, December 23 at 2 PM at Independence Stadium

Individual tickets starting at $30 · Group tickets, Family 4-Packs, Small Business Fan Packs and other ticket packages available