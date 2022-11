2022 Christmas in the SKY on December 10th “Christmas in the SKY” is the premiere gala event in the ArklaTex since 1982! This year’s event will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 7 pm until at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, Louisiana. This year’s theme is “Kiss a Frog” – a enchanted evening of fairy tales, tall tales, and cocktales. This gala event is produced every other year by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council to help fund their many community -wide projects for persons of all ages. “Christmas in the Sky” is created by a team of more than 30 fabled professional designers who volunteer their time to bring this event to life. There are over 500 other volunteers who assist in various tasks to make this gala event a tremendous success each year. The entire Louisiana Downs is transformed into a fairyland with elaborate and very large sets, plus costumed characters. Guests will be dazzled by the 11 themed hot and cold buffets with ice sculptures and ice martini bars. There will be 13 bars to prepare your spirited libations. Attendees visit all of the sections where they can silently bid on over 1,000 items. In addition, there will be many live bands to perform and have attendees to dance the night away. For tickets and information, please visit the website at www.2022sky.com or call 318-673-6500