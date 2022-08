11th Anniversary – Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium on September 11th The 11th annual Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium is scheduled for 10:00 am – 2:00 pm (CST) on Saturday, September 11, 2022, via ZOOM. This free, educational conference is presented by St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, where Rev. Dr. Glenell Lee-Pruitt is the Pastor. Mrs. Roslyn Thibodeaux Goodall, MBA, founded and produces the Symposium to better educate the community about Alzheimer’s disease and to acquaint caregivers with organizations that can offer resources to assist them on this journey. Register at www.hopeful2022.eventbrite.com to receive the ZOOM link. CEUs for this year’s conference are pending. Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death, in the nation. It is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Dementia is not a specific disease, but rather an overall term that describes a group of symptoms. Other types of dementia are Lewy Body and Sundowners Syndrome, Every 66 seconds, someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. African Americans are twice as likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s, while Hispanics are affected at a one and a half times greater incidence. Women and those over 60 years of age are at greater risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. Getting an Alzheimer’s diagnosis can be challenging. However, when a person’s normal behavior appears too out of sync and the primary care physician is unable to make a diagnosis you should contact a neurologist. All too often the focus of the Alzheimer’s discussion is on the patient, who is being followed by a physician. Yet little attention is directed toward the caregiver who is left to navigate this “new normal” without guidance. Therefore, each year, the program of the Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium is enhanced to provide the best possible experience for the caregiver. Caregivers of loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s will receive the Mrs. Melanie J. Thibodeaux Caregiver Award. Request a nomination gorm at alzsym@hotmail.com The deadline for nominations is August 27. This year’s program will include a video of persons living with various forms of dementia. Some of them will attend the Symposium and answer questions. Then, Dr. Monica Parker, a clinician and Alzheimer’s researcher at Emory University (Atlanta, GA) will discuss the disease and clinical trials. Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is covered by Social Security as a disability. Attorney Joseph Gilsoul,, managing partner at Gilsoul & Associates, will discuss how to apply for these benefits. Those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease may also receive hospice care. Mrs. Shondale Coleman of Amedisys, Inc. will discuss those benefits. Call 318.774.0850 for more information