2022 Ark-La-Tex Coin, Stamp & Card Exposition on July 30 and 31 The 2022 Ark-La-Tex Coin, Stamp & Card Exposition will be held this weekend, July 30-31, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center. Over 30 coin dealers, from five states, will be joined by several stamp and sports card dealers to show and offer for sale a dazzling array of coins, currency, tokens, rare stamps and sports cards and memorabilia. Dealers are also eager to appraise, make offers, and consult with customers about coins, currency, stamps, cards and related collectibles they might bring to the show. Hours are Saturday, July 30, 9:00 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, July 31, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Admission is $3.00 for adults, free for ages 12 and under. Parking is free, and the air conditioning is outstanding. The weekend event is a great opportunity to learn about a new hobby, cultivate your collecting instinct, and see what’s out there in the wide world of numismatics (coin collecting). And yes, there’s always the chance that those old coins and stamps handed down from your grandparents are worth a lot more than you ever expected. In addition to the selling and buying, educational exhibits will be on display, hourly door prizes will be awarded, and all younger customers get to reach in the “Coins for Kids” grab bag! This year’s show is the 58th annual coin event hosted by the Shreveport Coin Club. The Shreveport Coin Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation; excess proceeds from the Expo are applied to gifts to local libraries to promote numismatic knowledge. For further information visit the club’s website, www.shreveportcoinclub.com .