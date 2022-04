The Robinson Film Center hosts a monthly “Silver Screening Programs”

The Robinson Film Center of Shreveport offers a monthly matinee movie and luncheon known as “Silver Screening” for senior citizens to showcase a classic film on the 3rd Tuesday of each month. The Robinson Film Center is located at 617 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101. Their phone is 318-459-4122. The movie begins at 10:30 am and is followed immediately by a buffet lunch. Seats are limited. Advance reservations are requested by visiting the website at www.robinsonfilmcenter.org

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:30 am – “Bye Bye Birdie”

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:30 am – “To Kill a Mockingbird”

The Silver Screening Program of The Robinson Film Center is proudly sponsored and presented by AARP Louisiana.