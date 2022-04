50th anniversary celebration of the Caddo Council on Aging on Thursday June 23rd

Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Caddo Council on Aging at their gala awards event on Thursday, June 23, 2022 beginning at 6 pm at Sam’s Town Casino and Resort located in downtown Shreveport, LA. Tickets are $75 per person or $700 per table.

This awards celebration event will honor men and women who are 60 and older who have demonstrated individual accomplishments, extraordinary tasks, or commitment to philanthropic service by their acts of caring toward the citizens of Caddo Parish.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 31, 2022. All nominees must reside and provide service in Caddo Parish. The top candidates will be required to submit current biographical information, participate in interviews, and attend the in-person awards dinner on June 23, 2022 at 6 pm at Sam’s Town Casino.

For more information, reservations, and to make nominations, please call (318) 676-7900 or visit the website at www.caddocoa.org