Caddo Council on Aging hosts Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday June 4th Make plans to attend the 2022 Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm at the State Fair Grounds Agriculture Building located at 3701 Hudson Street in Shreveport LA 71109. This Expo is proudly sponsored by the Caddo Council on Aging. There will be free admission, door prizes, free giveaways, lunch provided to the first 75 attendees, entertainment, educational presentations, blood pressure checks, information about senior services, chair aerobics, and more. There will be 20 or more vendors who will provide information about their products and services from their exhibit booths. There will be a COVID-19 Community Vaccine clinic during the EXPO which will provide the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines for ages 5 and older, as well as 1st, 2nd, and Boosters. Appointments are not required. The first 20 individuals age 18 and order to receive a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. For more information about this EXPO, please call (318) 676-7900