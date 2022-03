2022 Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory is now available

The 21st annual “2022 Silver Pages ” Senior Resource Directory by the publishers of the award-winning The Best of Times magazine is now available for “Free pickup” at many of our 270 distribution locations in Northwest Louisiana, including the Caddo Council on Aging and Bossier Council on Aging area offices.

Seniors, retirees, veterans, family members, referral sources, and many others use this popular resource directory throughout the year as a convenient and user-friendly source of information and reference.

This is the only printed, comprehensive senior source directory in Northwest Louisiana to find providers, businesses, suppliers, agencies, and organizations for needed services, products, and information. It is also available for “Free” downloading from our website at www.thebestoftimesnews.com and viewing from our Silver Pages APP on Apple and Android devices.

This year’s edition includes a HOTLINES section, a listing of available Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Part D Drug Plans, and Medicare Supplement Health Plans, and over 30 other categories of important information.

Be sure to pick up your FREE copy of the 2022 Silver Pages – senior resource directory soon as there are a limited number of available printed copies!!