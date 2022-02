After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French Alps, she discovers upon her return to Paris that her husband has been murdered. Soon, she and Peter are giving chase to three of her late husband's World War II cronies, Tex, Scobie and Gideon, who are after a quarter of a million dollars the quartet stole while behind enemy lines. But why does Peter keep changing his name? Mystery/Romance, 1963, 115 min., NR.

The 10:30 a.m. screening will be held in Theater 1, RFC’s 124-seat capacity theater, followed by a luncheon in the upstairs events space. The 8 p.m. screening will be held in Theater 1.

Visit the website to order times to the 10:30 am movie and luncheon on 5 pm movie only at www.robinsonfilmcenter.org