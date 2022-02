Duck Derby Race for Dementia on Thursday, March 17th

The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center will host a “Duck Derby Race” on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church located at 1915 Grover Place in Shreveport. All of the proceeds with benefit The Bridge which provides comprehensive services, educational opportunities, and resources to those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in Northwest Louisiana.

Ducks are available at $5 per duck. The first, second, and third place ducks will receive prize baskets. The Duck Derby Race will begin at 1pm.

Ducks may be purchased via a Pay-Pal address www.paypal.me/neveralone618

For more information, please call 318-347-6604 or 318-656-4800