Presentation on “Seeds of the Past for the Future” on February 16 th at LSU-S Auditorium On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the Shreveport Garden Study Club will host speaker John Coykendall of Blackberry Farm at LSU-S Auditorium at 11:00 a.m. Coykendall will present “Seeds of the Past for the Future,” passing on a rich history of seeds and their stories. John Coykendall is an internationally renowned horticulturalist and seed saver, and a master gardener at Blackberry Farm Resort in Tennessee. Coykendall has been preserving seeds, traditions, oral histories and foodways for decades. His latest book, Preserving Our Roots: My Journey to Save Seeds and Stories chronicles how Coykendall tracked down and safeguarded rare and heirloom varieties of crops historically grown in the Washington parish region in Louisiana and safely returned them to the descendants of farmers who described them to him decades earlier. Coykendall hopes to inspire others to view these rare seeds and stories as grounding us to the earth and rooting us both to our past and future. Coykendall is one of 13,000 international members of the Iowa-based Seed Savers. He is one of the group’s most prolific seed savers and has collected seeds from the most successful gardens in the world. He brings the knowledge of decades in the garden, along with centuries old heirloom seeds he has collected from the region and all over the world. His book, Preserving Our Roots, will be for sale at this Free-to-the-Public Event. The Shreveport Garden Study Club is a member club of The Garden Clubs of America. One of the main projects of the SGSC is the restoration and maintenance of The Greenwood Cemetery including the new Educational Pavilion, pond, and fountain as well as student field trips to study this historic cemetery. The Shreveport Garden Study Club is a 501(C)(3) organization. For more information contact Ellen White at 518-0056 or ellhennesy@aol.com.