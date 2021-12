SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS HOLIDAY POPS WITH ERICH BERGEN ON DECEMBER 18 The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will present a holiday pops concert on Saturday, December 18 at RiverView Theater. This is the first performance the SSO has held at its home theater since the pandemic shut-down in March 2020. Holiday Pops with Erich Bergen Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. RiverView Theater Shreveport Symphony Orchestra Michael Butterman, conductor Erich Bergen, vocalist Michael Orland, piano Erich Bergen, star of the hit TV series Madam Secretary and the movie Jersey Boys, will celebrate the holidays in style with the Shreveport Symphony in a high-energy concert that will put audiences in a festive mood. Tickets are available online at shreveportsymphony.com or by phone at 318-227-8863. Prices range from $25-$69. The SSO's top priority is the safety of its community, as well as patrons, musicians and staff. In light of current COVID risk levels, the Shreveport Symphony has instituted protocols for its upcoming performances: Individuals must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a medical facility (including pharmacies) within 72 hours (3 days) of the scheduled concert for everyone aged 12 or older. Masks will also be encouraged while inside, but not required for those age 12 and up. Children age 2-11 must wear a mask when not eating or drinking. About Erich Bergen As an actor, singer, writer and producer, Erich Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit drama Madam Secretary, and for his critically-acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, a role he originated in the national tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony-winning Best Musical, and reprised in the feature film adaption directed by Clint Eastwood. Recently, Erich starred on Broadway in Waitress, opposite Katharine McPhee, Jennifer Nettles and Shoshana Bean at various times in his run. Other television and theatre credits include Gossip Girl, BULL, Desperate Housewives, The Temperamentals (Los Angeles cast), and many more. As a producer, Erich has produced over 75 live, virtual and television events, helping nonprofits raise over $30 million, including work with President Obama, Clive Davis, John Legend, Michael Kors, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Producing credits include the We Love NYC concert in Central Park, Saturday Night Seder, The Rosie O’Donnell Show Virtual Special, UNICEF Won’t Stop, and The Carousel Of Hope Ball. About Michael Orland Michael Orland was a part of the mega-hit TV show AMERICAN IDOL for 16 seasons as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach and associate musical director both on FOX and ABC. In between those seasons were stints as music director/vocal coach on LITTLE BIG SHOTS and FOREVER YOUNG both hosted by Steve Harvey. Through these amazing opportunities, Michael has appeared on OPRAH, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, ACCESS HOLLYWOOD and a record number of appearances on THE ELLEN SHOW. He has collaborated with music industry giants such as Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, Diane Warren, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Harry Connick Jr, Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban all as a result of American Idol.