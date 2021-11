Thank you for attending the 2021 Senior Day Expo on October 28 th!!

We thank you for attending the 11th annual Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair on October 28th in the Hirsch Coliseum. Thousands of attendees enjoyed learning about products, services, and information to benefit them or their loved ones.

There was lots of fun and entertainment including remarkable performances by the Joanitones and also Elvis impersonator. The winners of the three game shows had lots of fun picking the right case with prizes. Over 200 door prizes were awarded to our lucky attendees.

Congratulations to the Grand Door Prize winner—Ms. Roslyn Gilbert and also congratulations to our Special Door Prize Winner – Mr. Dock Voorhies

We thank our prime sponsors – United Healthcare; People’s Health, and Healthy Blue Louisiana.

Thanks to the many exhibitors, volunteers, and of course, The State Fair of Louisiana for helping make this 2021 Senior Day Expo very successful.