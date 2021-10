“Charting the Course” – Conference on Alzheimer’s on November 5 th Make plans to attend the “Charting the Course” – an educational conference on Alzheimer’s and other Dementias on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 8 am to 4 pm at Bain Hall at First United Methodist Church at 500 Common Street in Shreveport. Keynote Speaker will be Richard Isaacson, MD, Director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College/New York – Presbyterian Hospital. This conference is hosted by The Bridge – Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center located in Shreveport. Cost to attend this conference is: $25 for general public or $100 for RNs and LSWs seeking CEUS. For more information please call (318) 656-4800 and to register visit www.alzbridgeconference.org