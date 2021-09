Ernest's Orleans Restaurant welcomes back THE BEST OF TIMES Thursday Dinner Special!!

Great news - The Best of Times special Thursday dinner returns at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant in Shreveport only on Thursdays from October 7 to November 18. The special dinner menu has a variety of great quality food at highly discounted prices only available on Thursdays beginning at 4:30 pm to closing and is proudly hosted byThe Best of Times magazine and radio show, and Always Best Care.

Due to its popularity, advance reservations are highly recommended. Please call (318) 226-1325.